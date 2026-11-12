Lunch with cops, station visits: Delhi Police outreach after personnel protest

An unusual protest by personnel outside the Delhi Police Headquarters earlier this month, following the transfer of two officers in the aftermath of a confrontation with lawyers, has prompted the Delhi Police to step up efforts to improve communication between seniors and those working at the grassroots level.

The initiatives include directing senior officers to visit police stations, hear grievances and interact informally with personnel. In some districts, officers have also been asked to share meals with station staff.

In East Delhi, the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police has introduced an initiative under which the DCP and both Additional DCPs will separately visit police stations on all working days.

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According to an order issued by the DCP’s office, visiting officers will listen to grievances, feedback and suggestions, and ensure prompt redressal of genuine concerns. They have also been asked to share lunch or a meal with police station staff in the canteen to foster camaraderie, mutual trust and bonding across ranks.

The initiative, described as a welfare measure particularly for the constabulary, is aimed at providing personnel with a direct channel to communicate their concerns. The visits will also include inspections and reviews of police station functioning, with the SDPOs/ACPs concerned accompanying the senior officers. A roster has been prepared for visits between November 9 and 30.

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In Outer North district, Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar visited the Alipur police station in the first week of November and participated in a Jan-Sunwai where he interacted with locals.

He later interacted with police personnel, acknowledging their work. He also greeted personnel ahead of Diwali and, continuing his outreach, visited policemen on the day of the festival.

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Other district units have also been directed to maintain regular contact with personnel, provide opportunities for them to raise grievances and ensure that their concerns are addressed.

The East District order seeks to formalise a feedback mechanism through which concerns at the police station level can be conveyed to senior officers. While formal grievance hearings allow personnel to raise administrative and service-related issues, informal interactions are intended to bring up everyday workplace concerns that may otherwise go unreported.

“For personnel working long hours at police stations, direct access to senior officers could help reduce the perceived distance between supervisory ranks and those responsible for day-to-day policing,” said a police officer.

The protest

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha, who was posted in the Gandhi Nagar subdivision, and Inspector Arun Kumar, the SHO of Shahdara police station, were transferred following a scuffle between lawyers and police at Delhi’s Shahdara police station on October 23.

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This prompted the November 2 protest, in which Vashishtha also took part. He was later suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“During the suspension period, the officer’s headquarters will be Delhi, and he has been barred from leaving the headquarters without prior permission of the competent authority. The officer will be entitled to a subsistence allowance equal to the leave salary he would have drawn on half-average pay or half pay, along with dearness allowance if admissible on that basis — subject to a certificate that he has not been employed in any business, profession or vocation for profit, remuneration or salary,” it added.

The protest had also brought to fore a wider resentment within the force, with many raising concerns over the treatment of policemen while performing their duties, institutional support during confrontations involving lawyers, and the need for an effective grievance-redressal mechanism.