Delhi Police issues order to stop unauthorised transfer of personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked gazetted officers to adhere to the process for transfers as laid down by the Police Establishment Board to stop seniors from taking along several of their subordinates when they are assigned to a new posting.

In a circular issued on November 29, Additional CP (Personnel) Hibu Tamang, said: “It has been noticed that, gazetted officers take away a number of subordinates from the place of posting of the previous districts/units to the new place of posting of gazetted officers unauthorisedly without getting them formally transferred by the police headquarters. This is not only a violation of rule-14 of Delhi police (general conditions of services) rules, 1980, but also an act of indiscipline.”

Delhi News | Nothing happening to mosques, Centre tells court on Central Vista

Sources said that the order was issued after the police chief observed that there were several transfers taking place without authorisation. There was also resistance from officers when transfer orders for some subordinates were issued.

“This practice is incorrect and unacceptable. Any officer indulging in such practice will be held responsible. The powers of inter districts/units transfers of subordinate ranks officers/men in Delhi police rest with the PEB only. Hence, the errant practice is interference with the powers of PEB. The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has taken a serious view of the same… In case, there is an exigency and requirement of services of any subordinate officer, a request/proposal containing full details should be sent to police headquarters of consideration and approval of the police PEB. Such officers should be taken along, only after issuance of their transfer orders by the police headquarters. All the instructions should be compiled with all concerned meticulously. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously. This issue is with the approval of CP, Delhi,” the orders added.

When contacted, Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “Circulars to this effect are issued to bring ad hoc measures in conformity with the existing rules and procedures. It is observed that officers who are transferred, while joining their new place of posting, at times attach personnel from previous places as ad-hoc arrangements to make their new offices functional. In order to ensure that there is human resource balance in all units, this circular has been issued.”