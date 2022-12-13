‘Smacks of malice’: Delhi Police oppose plea seeking transfer of probe into 2019 Jamia violence case to independent agency

Opposing a plea for the transfer of the investigation into the FIRs registered concerning the 2019 Jamia Millia Islamia violence case, the Delhi Police have informed the Delhi High Court an “accused or a victim cannot choose by whom it ought to be investigated” and therefore, such a relief “smacks of malice”.

Violence broke out near Jamia Millia Islamia during anti-CAA protests in 2019, following which security personnel barged into the university campus. While the police have said they were chasing rioters, students have claimed they were assaulted inside the library. The petitioners have sought an independent investigation into the matter as well as registration of FIRs against police personnel accused of committing excesses and allege that the rights of students were violated by the police.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh is hearing a batch of eight pleas, which are next listed on January 12, 2023.

The reply has been filed by the Delhi Police in response to an amendment application filed in a batch of petitions seeking the inclusion of two prayers among the others sought in the case. The application seeks that the case should be investigated by an agency independent of the Delhi Police and the accused be prosecuted expeditiously. It also prays for an order directing the constitution of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising four retired IPS officers—Vibhuti Narain Rai, Vikram Chand Goel, R M S Brar, and Kamlendra Prasad.

To this, the Delhi Police have said, “It is well settled that an accused or victim cannot choose by whom it ought to be investigated. It is submitted that when the law states that an accused or victim cannot choose the investigating agency, a fortiori PIL petitioner cannot be permitted to choose the members of SIT for investigating and prosecuting an offence alleged to have happened against their persons who are not before this Hon’ble court. …that the said prayer apart from being untenable in law, smacks of malice and seeks to ostensibly achieve something clandestinely behind the facade of a PIL.”

The force also said the petitioners in the Public Interest Litigation, by way of the amendment application, have sought to not only expand the PIL’s scope wherein the new prayers are also based on a new cause of action. “It is submitted that the petitioners, who claim to be students of Jamia, do not have the locus to seek registration of FIR/judicial inquiry or investigation by a third party agency on behalf of a third person stranger. It is well settled that it is impermissible in law to seek the intervention of the Hon’ble Courts in criminal matters in the garb of a PIL,” the police have stated.

“It is also well settled that there are enough safeguards provided under law to protect the interest of any individual either claiming to be an aggrieved victim, claiming to be innocent or to demonstrate that the person has been falsely implicated in an offence. It is thus for the individual concerned against whom any criminal proceeding is lodged to work out his remedy as provided under the Code of Criminal Procedure.”

Reiterating their stand in the counter affidavit to the batch of PILs, the Delhi Police have said as per the electronic evidence collected and the statements recorded that in the “garb of student agitation what happened in fact appears to be a well planned and orchestrated attempt by some persons with local support (who were not students) to intentionally perpetrate violence in the area”. Refuting the contentions of the petitioners that it was a mere student protest and the demonstration was peaceful, the Delhi police have called them “utter falsehood”.

The police have further argued the riots which took place at Jamia are the subject matter of the present case where three FIRs have already been registered. They have said a comprehensive investigation has been carried out by the Crime Branch in all three FIRs to establish the role of all involved in the incidents reported. The matters are currently pending for “arguments on charge” and are listed before the trial court for the same, according to the police. Therefore, they added, the alleged victims can pursue their remedy before the competent court of law.

The police have said the reliefs prayed for in the amendment application, are “ostensibly made in the public interest is per se non-maintainable”, especially in a case where criminal proceedings have already commenced and are at an advanced stage.