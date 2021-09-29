Delhi Police officials refuse to pay at Kherki Daula toll plaza, staff dial for help

Traffic congestion was witnessed at Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway after some officers of the Delhi Police blocked three service lanes over being denied free passage on Wednesday morning. Gurgaon police officials said their Delhi counterparts had refused to pay the toll claiming that they were exempt.

While toll plaza officials said traffic was held up for 40 minutes, Gurgaon police said the matter was resolved within 10 minutes after a team from Kherki Daula police station intervened.

The incident took place between 9 am and 9.45 am when three private cars, in which several Delhi police officials were travelling, reached the toll plaza.

A spokesperson for MCEPL, the concessionaire that manages the toll plaza, said, “The police officials parked their cars in lanes 26, 27 and 28 and blocked the traffic. They claimed they were exempted from paying the toll. When we told them that police officials were not exempted from the toll in their private vehicles as per NHAI rules, they started arguing with the staff. They blocked the three lanes. We requested them to park their vehicles on the side while the matter was being discussed. This led to traffic congestion for 40 minutes. We informed the police control room and a team reached the spot.”

Subhash Boken, the Gurgaon police spokesperson, said, “The matter was resolved within a few minutes after a local police team went to the spot. There was a minor argument between some Delhi police officials and toll staff over the issue of exemption of toll. There was not much traffic congestion. No complaint has been filed by the toll plaza staff.”