CJP Oct 10 protest: Delhi Police to deploy 500 extra women personnel, engage RWAs, PG owners to keep students away

As of now, 5000 Delhi Police personnel are deployed in New Delhi district, where Jantar Mantar is located, with officers saying that the number could even go up to 15,000.

Anticipating a large turnout of women protestors at the October 10 ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ Cockroach Janta Party protest, the Delhi police will get 450-500 additional women paramilitary personnel to help tackle the crowd, police officers told The Indian Express.

At least five all-women companies will be alongside the Delhi police on October 10, which will be among the 11,000 additional central force personnel to be deployed for the protest. The total strength of CAPF personnel will hence reach around 26,000, the highest in the capital since the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

As of now, 5000 Delhi Police personnel are deployed in New Delhi district, where Jantar Mantar is located, with officers saying that the number could even go up to 15,000. This deployment of extra women paramilitary personnel will be over and above the deployment of women Delhi police personnel.