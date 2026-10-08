CJP Oct 10 protest: Delhi Police to deploy 500 extra women personnel, engage RWAs, PG owners to keep students away

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Anticipating a large turnout of women protestors at the October 10 ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ Cockroach Janta Party protest, the Delhi police will get 450-500 additional women paramilitary personnel to help tackle the crowd, police officers told The Indian Express.
At least five all-women companies will be alongside the Delhi police on October 10, which will be among the 11,000 additional central force personnel to be deployed for the protest. The total strength of CAPF personnel will hence reach around 26,000, the highest in the capital since the 2020 North East Delhi riots.
As of now, 5000 Delhi Police personnel are deployed in New Delhi district, where Jantar Mantar is located, with officers saying that the number could even go up to 15,000. This deployment of extra women paramilitary personnel will be over and above the deployment of women Delhi police personnel.
“There was large female involvement in the protests last time around. Even now, in the protests in the past few days, a large number of protesters are female. So, we are assuming that there will be more on October 10,” said a police officer.
The move is just one of the many ways Delhi police is trying to contain the crowd.
Apart from tracking criminals, police are also looking to ‘inform’ students that any assembly on October 10 in the New Delhi district area would be unlawful, said a senior police officer.
Public meetings with members of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) in areas with dense student populations are usually a regular feature. Now, a senior officer said, PG owners are specifically being spoken to about the law and order situation in the Capital in these meetings.
“We are asking PG owners to inform students that Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in the New Delhi district. So, any protest in the area is illegal and students should consider that,” said a senior cop.
The border areas are also in focus for the Delhi Police. Another senior officer told The Indian Express that police will be on a lookout for ‘large’ groups of people looking to enter Delhi before Saturday.
The main focus areas will be the Uttar Pradesh border along East Delhi and Shahdara, the Haryana border along Dwaraka, and the Rajasthan border alongSouthwest Delhi.
“Any mass movement along the borders will be tracked. We will be putting up barricades for checks on routes going towards New Delhi, so that large groups of people don’t assemble,” said a senior police officer.
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