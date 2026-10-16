Dipke’s statements, CJP’s history: Why Delhi Police said ‘no’ to Tiranga march

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The notice prohibited the CJP founder from holding the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march at Connaught Place at 5 pm today.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 03:55 PM IST
A Delhi Police official with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, ahead of the party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally, at Dipke's residence in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) A Delhi Police official with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, ahead of the party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally, at Dipke's residence in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
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Hours before the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place, a Delhi Police team served a notice to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, prohibiting him from holding the march.

The notice, issued in reference to two Delhi High Court matters through the Station House Officer of Connaught Place, said the proposed gathering had been announced through public statements and social media calls by Dipke without lawful permission.

When the notice was served, Dipke was heard telling a police officer in a live video on the CJP’s Instagram page: “Humne to bola nahi protest karenge… hum toh Tiranga lehrayenge. Woh be allowed nahi hai? (We didn’t say we will protest… we will just wave the Tricolor. Is that not allowed either?)”

“Is the Tiranga unlawful?” he asked the officer.

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Also Read | Delhi High Court to hear plea against ‘waving a Tiranga is not a crime’ protest

Cites ‘dense commercial activity’

Citing Connaught Place’s dense commercial activity, limited entry and exit points and heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic, the notice warned that a crowd could obstruct adjoining circles, complicate dispersal and hamper emergency access. 

It also flagged the risk of congestion at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, which it said caters to an average of 2 lakh commuters daily.

The notice said disruption could affect traders, employees and businesses in the area, claiming that more than 15 lakh traders and employees depend on Connaught Place’s orderly functioning. 

It also raised concerns about the area’s proximity to Parliament, the Central Secretariat and diplomatic precincts, as well as the movement of ambulances and fire tenders through narrow service lanes.

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Also Read | ‘More cops, media than customers’: Connaught Place goes quiet ahead of CJP march

Prohibitory orders in place 

The notice said prohibitory orders (under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) are in place and warned that violations could invite charges of disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

CJP’s past protest

The notice also cited CJP’s past demonstrations. It said the group had previously violated the conditions under which permission was granted, resulting in a breach of peace and disruption of public order. 

It also said the group’s “unauthorised calls” for a march to Parliament in June had resulted in serious violence and damage to public and private property.

No procession, rally in CP

The notice prohibited Dipke from holding any demonstration, procession or rally in the vicinity of Connaught Place while invoking Sections of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, among other provisions.

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It also directed him to refrain from actions that could prejudice the rights of traders, commuters, patients and other citizens, including their right to conduct lawful business, earn a livelihood, move freely and remain safe.

It further stated that Connaught Place was not a notified protest site and that other designated venues could be used, subject to permission being sought and granted. Dipke was directed to abide by the law.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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