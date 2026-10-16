Dipke’s statements, CJP’s history: Why Delhi Police said ‘no’ to Tiranga march

Hours before the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place, a Delhi Police team served a notice to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, prohibiting him from holding the march.

The notice, issued in reference to two Delhi High Court matters through the Station House Officer of Connaught Place, said the proposed gathering had been announced through public statements and social media calls by Dipke without lawful permission.

When the notice was served, Dipke was heard telling a police officer in a live video on the CJP’s Instagram page: “Humne to bola nahi protest karenge… hum toh Tiranga lehrayenge. Woh be allowed nahi hai? (We didn’t say we will protest… we will just wave the Tricolor. Is that not allowed either?)”