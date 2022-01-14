Delhi: Northern zone DCPs asked to dispose of court-related matters within 72 hours

The Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) has directed eight DCPs of the northern zone to dispose of court-related matters within 72 hours of its receipt.

In an order issued on January 12, Dependra Pathak said, “It has been observed that range offices of zone-1 division are slack in timely disposal of court matter/official correspondence and personal related communication/recommendations. This unprofessional attitude has led to some adverse observations by courts and unnecessary delays in disposal of other important matters. Hence, it is directed that range offices should dispose of court related matters immediately and all other matters/references within 72 hours of their receipt.”

Pathak also directed the DCPs to inform him about all the cases that are to be registered as per directions of court under section 156 (3) of CrPC and also matters related to approval for registration of FIRs in cases of cheating, forgery and fraud. “DCPs are directed to put up court matters having reference to CP’s office immediately for timely appropriate reply/compliance. Important matters related to personnel, proposals, schemes, good work etc, requiring attention of Special CP, CP, should be timely put up by the concerned DCP and an advance copy of the same may be forwarded to his office,” the order added.