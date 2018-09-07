Delhi police nabs two terror suspects related to Islamic State near Red Fort

Terror suspects Parwez and Jamshed. ( Express Photo) Terror suspects Parwez and Jamshed. ( Express Photo)

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday nabbed two terror suspects from the Inter-State Bus Terminus at Kashmiri Gate, near Red Fort on charges of transporting weapons to the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). The two youths were enroute to Kashmir after procuring sophisticated weapons from Amroha District in Uttar Pradesh under directions from the top level operatives from ISJK, police claimed. “ We recovered two sophisticated pistols and ten cartridges that the two accused were taken to Kashmir. Delhi was the transit point they used to supply the weapons,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) PS Kushwaha.

The two accused were identified as Parvez Ahmad Lone (24) and Jamshed (19), both belonging to Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The police claimed that they have recovered four mobile phones which will now is a part of the investigation to ascertain if other operatives were facilitating them.

Parvez is a B Tech graduate and completed his civil engineering from a private college in Amroha. The police claimed that his elder brother was earlier with the Hizbul Mujahideen and later shifted allegiance to the IS. On the other hand, Jamshed was pursuing a diploma in electrical engineering and was in his final year.

The police have also levelled allegations against Parvez of facilitating the movement of a terrorist recently arrested by the NIA.

The team headed by ACP Govind Sharma claimed that they got a tip-off about the movement of the two youths in Delhi following which a team was dispatched near Red Fort area and the two accused were arrested from a bus stop.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd