Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Delhi Police nabs members of Mewat-based gang that robbed ATMs across country

Police said that further interrogation was on to identify other gang members, while a case was also being filed under the relevant provisions.

Police said that they had received information about the accused near Lajwanti Chowk in Harinagar.

Delhi Police Special Cell busted a Mewat-based gang of ATM thieves on Saturday (September 17), which had allegedly siphoned off more than Rs 2.25 crores after breaking into ATMs all over the country. Police said that the gang members, who were wanted in 33 cases, 25 of which were ATM break-ins, were identified as Mustkeem (27), the gang kingpin, Samma Khan (32) and Mohammed Haseen (23).

Police said that they had received information about the accused near Lajwanti Chowk in Harinagar. The police spotted the group in a car at around 2.15 p.m. The team surrounded the accused, who were overpowered after a scuffle. Three single shot .315 calibre pistols were also recovered from them, along with seven live cartridges.

According to Jasmeet Singh, DCP (Special Cell/ SR & Narcoterror), “Mustkeem has also disclosed that on the night between 5 and 6 September, he and his associates broke open two ATMS in Dibrugarh, Assam with gas cutters and looted Rs 45.6 lakhs. They had also damaged the CCTV cameras of both ATMs so as to not get identified. The ATMs also caught fire and were gutted due to sparks from the gas cutter.”

Mustkeem had also allegedly confessed to three thefts in Delhi and one in Maharashtra this year. Police said that six ATM break-in cases had been unsolved prior to this arrest, with break-ins having occurred across Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Mizoram. In 15 of the 25 ATM cases, Mustkeem had not been arrested, absconding for three years and being declared a proclaimed offender in eight of these cases.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 09:29:40 am
