Delhi Police move to withdraw 17 cases against farmers

Three months after the Centre agreed to withdraw cases against farmers protesting the three farm laws in Delhi and Chandigarh, the Delhi Police has sent a proposal to Lieutenant-Governor’s office asking them to withdraw 17 cases registered against the farmers in connection with the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day 2021, said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

While addressing the Delhi Police’s annual press briefing at the police headquarters, Asthana said the 54 cases were registered by the Delhi Police, and they have filed chargesheet in five cases. Another five cases have been marked as ‘untraced’, while 44 cases are under investigation. “We have also written to the L-G’s office, requesting them to withdraw 17 cases,” he said.

The farmers had held protests at borders of Delhi for over a year starting November 2020 till December last year, demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws. On January 26 last year, a group of farmers holding a rally in outer parts of Delhi deviated from the gathering and went to ITO and Red Fort. The Crime Branch had registered cases against a number of farmers, leaders and activists including Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and activist Lakha Sidhana. A total of 183 farmers were arrested in connection with these cases.

“Investigation is pending in other cases because a lot many people have not been identified. We are trying to file a chargesheet in cases. In cases where the chargesheet has been filed, we are hoping for a speedy trial and judiciary proceedings.” he said.

The crime statistics provided by the Delhi Police show that the city witnessed over a 15 per cent rise in crime in 2021 as compared with the last year. The crime rate recorded in 2020 was lower due to the pandemic.

“A total of 3,06,389 crime cases were reported in 2021 as compared to 2,66,070 cases in 2020. 5,740 heinous crime cases were reported in 2021 as compared to 5,413 last year. In 2021, a total of 2,87,563 crime cases under other IPC sections (theft, robbery, burglary), 2,93,303 cases under ‘total IPC’ (heinous and theft) and 13,086 cases under ‘Local and Special Laws’ (arms-related crime, NDPS) were registered,” Asthana stated.

Nearly 70 per cent of crimes in 2021 were burglary, robbery and theft.

“In 2020, 7,965 cases of snatching were reported and in 2021, 9,383 cases were reported — an increase of 15 per cent. There is also an increase of 13 per cent in terms of arrests in snatching cases. The percentage of arrested accused has been increased by 17 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020. In 2021, a total of 1,47,115 arrests were made as compared to 1,25,986 in the previous year,” the data shows.

Asthana said that murder cases in Delhi have decreased by three per cent from 459 in 2021 to 472 in 2020. “We had arrested 1,050 people in connection with murder cases as compared to 1,015 in the previous year,” he added.

Data further shows that the number of attempt to murder cases has increased by 35 per cent from 655 in 2021 to 485 in 2020.

“We have arrested 1,629 people in connection with these cases which is 45 per cent higher than 1,126 in 2020. A total of 9,383 cases of snatching were registered in 2021 as compared to 7,695 in 2020 which is 17.80 per cent higher. The number of cases regarding kidnapping for ransom was 17 in 2021 and all of them have been solved. In 2020, 11 cases were filed and all of them were solved. The solving percentage of extortion cases was 87 in 2021 and a total of 170 cases were lodged, compared to 120 cases in the previous year,” it shows.

The use of firearms has also gone down by nine per cent in murder, attempt to murder and dacoity/robbery cases. There was a 9 per cent increase in crime against senior citizens in 2021. A total of 41,113 such cases were registered in 2021, police added.

The Delhi Police further stated that a total of 15,146 PCR calls were received in 2021 and 2,359 cases have been filed in connection with robbery and dacoity. In 2020, the number of PCR calls and cases was 11,790 and 1,972 respectively. A total of 21 major gangs active in the outlying districts of Delhi were identified. In 2021, seven dreaded criminals were neutralised, police said.

Talking about the case’ registered against climate activist Disha Ravi, Asthana said the investigation is pending. “We have sent requests to social media platforms Zoom, WhatsApp, Google and Instagram to get details about suspected persons. We are also investigating the money trail involved in the farmer protest,” he said.