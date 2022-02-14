Delhi: Police’s mounted unit gets new batch of trainees from Army — nine horses

A new batch of trainees was inducted into the Delhi Police on Saturday evening — nine horses from the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) division of the Indian Army. They were procured for the Delhi Mounted Police, three months after it bid farewell to its last batch of its horses.

Fresh into service, six of the nine horses are now busy rehearsing for the 75th Delhi Police Raising Day parade on February 16. An official said the horses have come from the Remount Depot and Training School (RTS) in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. The nine are yet to named.

“After the last four horses retired, the Provisioning & Logistics unit was trying to get 15 horses from the Indian Army… On Saturday evening, the first batch of nine horses were handed over. There are 84 mounted police staff, against the sanctioned strength of 115. However, due to shortage of animals, the personnel were deployed elsewhere. With the new batch arriving, staff will be asked to rejoin the division,” an officer said.

According to the officer, the Delhi Mounted Police was established in 1930 and sanctioned strength of the horses is 95. The animals were used for patrol in forest areas near VVIP routes which couldn’t be covered on foot. “On October 31 last year, the tenure of the last four horses ended and they were moved to the police training school to help train new horses. Some NGOs were also approached to adopt them,” the officer added.

In a presentation to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana earlier, the Provisioning & Logistics unit had said that the animals were used for crowd control during protests, but this stopped due to a shortage of horses.

Asthana was also told that their proposal to procure 15 horses from the Army was pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs. “Asthana then discussed the proposal with the MHA and received sanction. The cost of the 15 horses would be Rs 92 lakh. It has been decided to increase the number in the coming months. In the coming days, the unit will get six more horses,” the officer added.

The Delhi Police had last purchased six horses from the Army in 2010.