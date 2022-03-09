Delhi Police launch manhunt to arrest ex-IB officer accused of raping minor

The Delhi Police are on the lookout for a retired officer of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in the central part of the national capital.

The incident took place on Monday and the accused has been on the run since, the police said. According to the cops, the accused knew the victim and her family and on Monday, he had called the girl on the pretext of giving her a job. He took her to a hotel in the Karol Bagh area where he allegedly raped her, the police added.

They added that the man dropped the victim home and the girl was “scared” to inform her parents about it on Monday. However, the next day, she told her father about it who then took her to the police station to file a First Information Report (FIR). The FIR has been registered under Sections of rape and POCSO Act against the retired officer.

“We sent the girl for a medical examination and questioned her family. They said they have known the accused for some time. We went to his place but he had left his home. He has switched off his phone and is absconding. We have his details and have sent out teams to arrest him,” a senior police officer said.

The accused was posted at a sub-inspector level with the IB and had retired a few years back.