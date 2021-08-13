Delhi Police, Metro on high alert ahead of Independence Day celebrations

The parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations will remain closed between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon owing to Independence Day security arrangements.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is in-charge of the overall safety of Delhi Metro, has been frisking passengers twice before allowing them to board trains as part of the enhanced security arrangements.

The Delhi Police has also written to the occupants of high-rise buildings that fall along the Ring Road that VIPs and VVIPs take during their visit to the Red Fort on August 15.

In its advisory, the metro has announced: “Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Saturday i.e, 14th August, 2021 till 2:00 PM on Sunday i.e, 15th August, 2021 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run.”

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has, in its letters to occupants of highrise buildings along the Ring Road, pointed out that in view of intelligence inputs and threat perceptions, these buildings are “very vulnerable and need full proof security”.

One such letter has also been sent to the Delhi government’s Department of Social Welfare at Delhi Gate. The in-charge of the building has been advised to ensure that all rooms and windows are properly locked.

They have also been asked to allow only identified vehicles in the parking facilities. Even the air conditioning units installed in these buildings will have to be checked and verification certificates need to be submitted afterwards, the police letter states.