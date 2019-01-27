Delhi: Police Medals for 23 officers

Twenty-three Delhi Police officers, including six women, will be conferred Police Medals for their exemplary service.

Advertising

Two senior police officers will be awarded the President’s Police Medals for distinguished service, while four police personnel will be awarded Police Medals for gallantry.

The four who will be conferred Police Medals for gallantry are inspectors Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and Rahul Kumar, and assistant sub-inspectors Rajendra Kumar and Gurmeet Singh.

Rahul Kumar was part of the 2008 Batla House encounter, in which two suspected terrorists and a police officer were killed. The encounter took place on September 19, 2008, and two suspects had been arrested. The men were found to be allegedly responsible for over 65 terror-related incidents in different parts of India.

Seventeen personnel will be awarded Police Medals for meritorious service. These include DCP Geeta Rani Verma, ACP Mohammad Iqbal, inspectors Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and Atul Kumar Verma, and head constable Jagannivasan R.

Advertising

Inspector Atul Kumar Verma has cracked several important cases, including the 2010 Dhaula Kuan rape case and the murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan.