Delhi Police maps where burglars live

To crack down on robberies and burglaries in the capital, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has carried out a mapping of areas where those involved in such crimes live. The exercise has revealed that the maximum number of such criminals live in eight areas — Kalyanpuri and Mandawali police stations in East Delhi, Mangolpuri and Sultanpuri police stations in Outer Delhi, Bawana in Outer North district, Vijay Vihar in Rohini district, Wazirabad in North Delhi and Bhajanpura in Northeast district. According to a senior officer, more than 100 such cases have been traced back to accused persons living in each of these areas.

To prevent street crime, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had recently directed the Crime Branch to map areas where maximum robbers, snatchers and burglars live. “Earlier, police would map crime hotspots. But they observed that the accused shifted base after security was beefed up in hotspots. So police changed their strategy as well — carrying out crime mapping of areas where the accused live. The commissioner has directed all district heads concerned to deploy adequate personnel in these areas,” said a senior police officer.

The senior officer said a special team of the Crime Branch conducted crime-mapping of 15 districts: “It compiled crime figures from this year and sent the data to all DCPs and other senior officers.”

The crime branch scanned dossiers of people arrested on charges of burglary and house theft this year and made five categories — police stations where people arrested are involved in 100 cases, up to 100 cases, up to 60 cases, up to 30 cases, and 0 to 14 cases. Delhi Police spokesperson Dr Eish Singhal said, “We conducted crime mapping to prevent street crime and will monitor their movement.”

Data shows Kalyanpuri is home to accused persons allegedly involved in 138 cases of burglary; Mangolpuri to those involved in 125; Sultanpuri to those involved in 119 cases, Bawana to those involved in 117 cases; and Vijay Vihar to those involved in 112 cases. “After identifying the spots, we alerted our beat staff to watch their movement and to increase staff to gather more details,” DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

