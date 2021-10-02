Mandatory health check-up for Delhi Police personnel over 40 to be introduced

A new SOP issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police says that a system of mandatory annual preventive health check-up of Delhi Police personnel over the age of 40 is set to be introduced.

Officers from the rank of MTS to DANIPS will be considered under the new system. The other objectives of the system are to monitor health conditions and improve efficiency of the police force.

The SOP reads, “Delhi Police personnel while performing their duties for long hours under tiring circumstances, suffer from various occupational health issues and lifestyle related diseases. Suboptimal health status has an adverse effect on their efficacy and efficiency apart from an adverse impact on policing. Keeping in view the prevailing health scenario, there is immense need for maintaining requisite fitness and alertness amongst police officials by implementing an Annual Health Check-Up Scheme for operational staff of Delhi above the age of 40 years.”

It will be the responsibility of HOOs of each district to ensure implementation of the scheme. An annual calendar will be prepared for the same. After the checkup, the health profile grading will be categorised into either excellent, good, temporary illness or acute illness.

The beneficiaries can get their health check-up done from any CGHS-empanelled hospital in Delhi/NCR. After the check-up, the officers will get reimbursed from their respective HOOs.