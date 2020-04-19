Delhi: Man lies about coronavirus, caught

They were granted bail, taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital and tested. (Representational Image) They were granted bail, taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital and tested. (Representational Image)

Police apprehended a 22-year-old man who had claimed to be a COVID-19 patient when he was arrested with liquor last week, and later fled from quarantine at Lok Nayak Hospital. “The man and his associate were caught carrying liquor in milk cartons at Shadipur… The 22-year-old claimed his aunt had died of the virus last week in Haryana. He said he was at her funeral,” said DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia.

They were granted bail, taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital and tested. They were shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital and tested again. Police, meanwhile, found that the man’s aunt is alive and not infected. The report from Lady Hardinge was negative as well. “One of them fled Wednesday. He was found in Rohtak and brought back. He is yet to be arrested as we are waiting for the report from Lok Nayak,” said DCP Bhatia.

