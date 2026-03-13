Delhi Police cancel all leave, deploy 24/7 guards at LPG godowns as West Asia conflict triggers panic

Delhi Police personnel maintain a 24-hour vigil outside an LPG warehouse in the national capital. All routine leaves have been suspended with immediate effect to ensure security amid the global energy crisis and West Asia conflict. (Abhinav Saha)

The Delhi Police have suspended all routine leave for personnel with immediate effect and deployed staff round the clock outside all LPG cylinder warehouses amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, officers said Friday.

“Leave requests will now be sanctioned only in cases of genuine emergencies to maintain heightened readiness across the national capital,” a senior police officer said.

Apart from cancelling routine leaves, the Delhi Police have asked all district deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to identify all warehouses/godowns storing LPG cylinders and deploy their personnel round the clock to prevent any untoward incident.

“Specialised units have been asked to monitor the social media to counter any fake narrative and also check any hoardings in their area concerned,” the officer said.