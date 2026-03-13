Delhi Police cancel all leave, deploy 24/7 guards at LPG godowns as West Asia conflict triggers panic

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police have suspended all routine leave for personnel with immediate effect and deployed staff round the clock outside all LPG cylinder warehouses amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, officers said Friday.
“Leave requests will now be sanctioned only in cases of genuine emergencies to maintain heightened readiness across the national capital,” a senior police officer said.
Apart from cancelling routine leaves, the Delhi Police have asked all district deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to identify all warehouses/godowns storing LPG cylinders and deploy their personnel round the clock to prevent any untoward incident.
“Specialised units have been asked to monitor the social media to counter any fake narrative and also check any hoardings in their area concerned,” the officer said.
The move comes as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has advised all states and Union Territories to scale up security around the country’s LPG supply chain, covering infrastructure, transportation, and distribution personnel.
The directive underscores the importance of safeguarding essential supplies and preventing public unrest amid circulating rumours of potential LPG shortages.
According to the advisory, state governments have been instructed to monitor local LPG stocks daily, take strict legal action against violators attempting to disrupt supply operations, and maintain robust law-and-order mechanisms on the ground.
Authorities have also been urged to carry out regular public awareness campaigns, both independently and through Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), to reassure citizens that adequate measures are in place to ensure uninterrupted LPG availability.
