Delhi Police cancel all leave, deploy 24/7 guards at LPG godowns as West Asia conflict triggers panic

The move comes as the Ministry of Home Affairs has advised all states and Union Territories to scale up security around the country’s LPG supply chain, covering infrastructure, transportation, and distribution personnel.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiMar 13, 2026 12:07 PM IST
How homes in Delhi use LPG, How homes in Delhi use png, lpg demand, LPG supply disruptions, LPG shortage, oil supply, LPG supply, LPG supply crisis, LPG crisis, empty lpg cylinders, LPG distribution supply crisis, LPG distribution, LPG crisis, global energy costs, cooking gas price, west asia war, Israel-US-Iran war, Iran conflict, west asia conflict, iran and israel war, iran and israel, us israel war, war in iran, iran us, us israel iran, us israel, us iran war, iran us war, us war, israel news, israel iran war news, war news, israel iran news, israel war news, iran war news, war on iran, iran israel war today, war in iran and israel, iran attack israel, israel iran, israel us attack iran, attack on iran, iran attack on us, us and iran, us attack in iran, did iran attack us, us to attack iran, us and israel, us and israel attack iran, us attack iran today, us iran news, iran us news, us news, iran attack news, iran attack today, Khamenei newsDelhi Police personnel maintain a 24-hour vigil outside an LPG warehouse in the national capital. All routine leaves have been suspended with immediate effect to ensure security amid the global energy crisis and West Asia conflict. (Abhinav Saha)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi Police have suspended all routine leave for personnel with immediate effect and deployed staff round the clock outside all LPG cylinder warehouses amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, officers said Friday.

“Leave requests will now be sanctioned only in cases of genuine emergencies to maintain heightened readiness across the national capital,” a senior police officer said.

Apart from cancelling routine leaves, the Delhi Police have asked all district deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to identify all warehouses/godowns storing LPG cylinders and deploy their personnel round the clock to prevent any untoward incident.

“Specialised units have been asked to monitor the social media to counter any fake narrative and also check any hoardings in their area concerned,” the officer said.

The move comes as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has advised all states and Union Territories to scale up security around the country’s LPG supply chain, covering infrastructure, transportation, and distribution personnel.

The directive underscores the importance of safeguarding essential supplies and preventing public unrest amid circulating rumours of potential LPG shortages.

According to the advisory, state governments have been instructed to monitor local LPG stocks daily, take strict legal action against violators attempting to disrupt supply operations, and maintain robust law-and-order mechanisms on the ground.

Story continues below this ad

Authorities have also been urged to carry out regular public awareness campaigns, both independently and through Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), to reassure citizens that adequate measures are in place to ensure uninterrupted LPG availability.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 13: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments