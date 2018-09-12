Delhi: Police look for man who hurled stones at school bus

From a video of the incident. From a video of the incident.

In what police believe is a case of road rage, a man allegedly pelted stones at a school bus full of children and manhandled the driver and conductor after the vehicle brushed against his car in Gurgaon’s Sector 15. A case was registered on Tuesday, with police attempting to identify and arrest the accused through details provided by K R Mangalam World School.

Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police, said, “An FIR has been registered. The number plate of the car has been provided.” School officials said the incident took place around 12.30 pm Monday, when the bus was about to drop students near Sector 15.

In the complaint submitted to SHO of Sector 15 police station, principal Priya Arora said: “The bus accidentally brushed against a car. The owner got out of the car, abused the driver, and threw stones at the bus, breaking the front and side mirror.” “He also slapped the conductor twice, and abused the lady teacher who tried to stop him. He also tried to pull the driver out of the bus,” the complaint stated.

