Delhi: Police look for clues in case of seven dead puppies

Even as police remain in the dark on who killed seven puppies inside a housing society in Dwarka, the post-mortem report has suggested that the puppies died of “respiratory arrest due to hypodermic shock”. The carcasses were also found with multiple injury marks around the abdominal region and the neck. On Monday morning, residents of Kargil Apartments in Dwarka Sector-18 found seven puppies — all under two months old — dead, with their throats slit and multiple puncture marks inflicted on their bodies.

The carcasses were found lying on a service lane right outside the community centre, where a meeting was held a day earlier to discuss the “dog menace” in the society. At the meeting, several residents complained of overpopulation of dogs, with some alleging that they were bitten.

The general observations made in the autopsy after opening the carcasses found “internal bleeding in the mouth and pharynx area”. Major organs like the spleen, stomach, the small and large intestines, and the urinary organs were found punctured during the autopsy.

Police have been unable to make a breakthrough so far, as the incident took place in a dark stretch with poor lighting.

There are no CCTV cameras installed on the premises, and police have made an appeal to residents, who have installed private CCTV cameras, to provide them with footage of the incident.

“There are no eyewitnesses from the spot. There are two main gates and each entrance is guarded by two security guards, who also undertake night vigils. They have also not spotted anyone around the community centre,” said a police officer.

