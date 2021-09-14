Delhi Police lodges rape FIR against LJP MP Prince Raj

DELHI POLICE has registered an FIR under IPC provisions relating to rape, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence at Connaught Place Police Station against Prince Raj, the LJP MP from Samastipur in Bihar, on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman three months ago. The FIR also named LJP leader Chirag Paswan, who, the complaint alleged, conspired to delay the action against his cousin Prince.

The police lodged the FIR on September 9 on directions from a Delhi court, after the complainant approached it.

Chirag and Prince did not respond to calls from The Indian Express seeking their version. Prince is one of the five LJP MPs who rebelled against Chirag’s leadership in the party in June this year.

On February 10, Prince had lodged an FIR of extortion against the complainant. “It has come to my knowledge that a woman has levelled some allegations against me. We had filed a complaint on February 10 itself and submitted all the evidence,” he had then said.

Advocate Sudesh Kumari Jethwa, who is representing the woman in court along with two others, told The Indian Express, “We filed a complaint with Delhi Police in May and moved an application before a Delhi court in July. The court directed the police to lodge an FIR against MP Prince Raj and his cousin Chirag Paswan.”

In her complaint, the woman, a former LJP office-bearer, claimed she met Prince for the first time at the party office last year. “I met him several times and in one such meeting… He gave me a glass of water and after consuming it, I fell unconscious,” she alleged. “I regained consciousness and found my head on his shoulder. He told me I was unwell and then I returned home. I questioned him again…he then showed me a video recorded by him,” she alleged. “He was making physical relations with me and he ensured that his face is not visible in the video. He proposed marriage to me and threatened me that he would put it [the video] online.” She alleged Prince then started visiting her home at odd hours for a “physical relationship”. She claimed on January 15 she informed party chief Chirag, who allegedly pressured her not to file the case.