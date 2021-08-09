Delhi Police lodge FIR for ‘inflammatory slogans’ at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) *** Local Caption *** Delhi Police and security personnels sanitise and seal the protest venue for the farmers protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal 210721

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), against the unknown persons a day after “inflammatory, anti-Muslim slogans” were allegedly raised at Jantar Mantar on Sunday during a march “against Colonial-era laws” in the country.

The Delhi Police said organisers had no permission for the rally and they have also added Sections of 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 51 for violation of DDMA Act pertaining to violation of COVID guidelines.

The rally was called by Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay. On Monday morning, Upadhyay sent a text message to the Delhi Police, saying some people had tried to malign his event, and he left the venue when the event ended at 12.15 pm.

DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said, “A case has been registered under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress.”

The rally had hundreds of people in attendance, police officials said. Purported videos of the event showed people shouting slogans threatening harm to Muslims. “There was a protest against colonial laws used to suppress Indians by the British, which still exist. We were there to protest against those laws and for a Uniform Civil Code because our demand was that there should be one rule in one country,” said Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Movement said Sunday. “There was no such (inflammatory) slogan in my knowledge… there were 5,000 people and if five-six people in some corner would be shouting such slogans, then we would disassociate ourselves from them,” she claimed.

A senior police officer from the Intelligence Wing said Delhi Police’s Special Branch had informed the New Delhi district police about the event and that people were likely to turn up in large numbers.