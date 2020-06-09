Delhi Police link sit-in against CAA to cop’s death in riot

As per the note, the “sit-in protest was used as a springboard to propel riots. The ensuing riots snowballed into fierce rioting in various pockets of Northeast Delhi. (Representational) As per the note, the “sit-in protest was used as a springboard to propel riots. The ensuing riots snowballed into fierce rioting in various pockets of Northeast Delhi. (Representational)

The Crime Branch on Monday filed a 925-page chargesheet against 17 people for allegedly killing Delhi Police head constable Rattan Lal (42) during the Northeast Delhi riots in February. As per a note on the chargesheet shared by Additional PRO Anil Mittal, “A sit-in against the CAA was continued on main Wazirabad road at Chand Bagh from mid-January. On February 24, deployment of police force was in place. All of a sudden, early in the afternoon, the crowd came on the main road and was very aggressive”.

The note said police made “efforts to reason with protesters. However, instead of clearing the road, the crowd led by women turned into a violent mob and suddenly attacked the deployed police force… HC Rattan Lal was shot dead… DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma and ACP (Gokul Puri) Anuj Kumar and scores of other policemen suffered serious injuries”.

As per the note, the “sit-in protest was used as a springboard to propel riots. The ensuing riots snowballed into fierce rioting in various pockets of Northeast Delhi. Initially, one community remained aggressive on February 24 which was followed by a violent reaction of the community the next day.”

Police claimed the “chronology of events since the enactment of CAA has been investigated, and it has been established that the riots were not impromptu but were conspired with an intent to create communal strife and to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act”. The chargesheet also cites 164 witnesses.

Another chargesheet was filed in an attempt to murder case of a 23-year-old man, Ajay Goswami, who was hit by a bullet in his buttock allegedly outside former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s house on February 25.

The note shared by police said, “Goswami named Gulfam and Tanveer as the main culprits… They along with others had been firing indiscriminately from the terrace of Hussain’s house.” Police arrested eight people in this case and said they recovered Gulfam’s licenced weapon, a .32 pistol, one extra magazine, and seven live rounds.

As per the note, police alleged, “Gulfam disclosed that he had actively participated in the anti-CAA protests. In January, Hussain had asked him to be prepared for a ‘big riot’. Hussain had given him Rs 15,000 to purchase free ammunition.”

The third chargesheet was in the case of murder of Maruf Ali on February 25 in North Ghonda. The note shared by police said, “Around 11.30 pm, Ali and neighbour Shamshad were standing near gali no. 3… a mob raising slogans in support of NRC and CAA arrived, started pelting stones and opened fire. Ali sustained a gunshot injury on his head, Shamshad sustained gunshot injury in his abdomen.” Police said both were taken to Lok Nayak Hospital where Ali was declared dead on arrival. Police arrested six persons in this case.

