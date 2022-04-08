Delhi Police to look into issues raised by legal consultants appointed to help with investigation

Legal consultants hired by the Delhi Police have raised several issues with regard to their functioning, including cases not being marked to some of them and delayed payments, during a recent meeting, The Indian Express has learnt.

Last year, police had said they appointed 82 legal consultants for different districts across the city and in units like special cell, crime branch and economic offences wing to provide legal assistance to investigating officers (IO) and improve the quality of the probe.

The Indian Express has learnt a meeting was held between the consultants and Sanjay Singh, special commissioner (licensing and legal division), on March 15 at the Delhi Police headquarters to discuss their problems. “Singh shared their observations with Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana during a recent crime review meeting… he said some legal consultants informed that they visit police stations every week, but SHOs and IOs… don’t have time to interact with them and discuss the status of cases,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said Singh informed the commissioner that a few consultants complained of cases not being marked to them and that they are facing difficulties in getting payment. “He said better coordination is required from ACPs and SHOs… and legal consultants should be invited as guest speakers at training centres,” the officer said.

Describing the role of legal consultants, the officer said Singh told the DCPs during the meeting that they will help staff register FIRs efficiently and file chargesheets on time in important cases.

When contacted, Singh said, “We have met legal consultants and discussed their issues. We are providing them assistance. Updated SoPs have also been issued in connection with legal consultants.”

The idea of appointing legal advisors, in a bid to expedite investigation of “heinous” cases, was the brainchild of former Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. In 2017, he had asked L-G Anil Baijal to appoint legal advisors so they can help IOs from day 1 and ensure watertight chargesheets are filed.

Initially, only 54 legal assistants had been hired by the force to help in legal matters in trial courts, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. With the Delhi Police facing criticism in the courts for important riots cases and other criminal cases, it later appointed 28 more consultants.