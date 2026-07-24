No leave, no training: Delhi Police ramp up deployment amid CJP protests

The Delhi Police headquarters also directed that no police personnel, including gazetted officers, will attend or participate in any training course without the prior approval. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Delhi Police have ordered the entire force to remain on duty, cancelling routine leave to keep “all hands on the ground” amid large crowds gathering for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s protests.

The move comes after large-scale clashes between protesters and police in Central Delhi left more than 100 personnel injured, according to the police.

“The Delhi Police have cancelled routine leave for all personnel, from constables to senior officers, until further orders amid the ongoing CJP protest and heightened security arrangements across the Capital,” a senior officer said.

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“The violence, which unfolded across several locations in Lutyens’ Delhi, saw protesters hurl stones, bricks and bottles at police personnel as officers attempted to prevent them from breaching barricades and entering restricted areas. Several senior officers, including assistant commissioners of police, were among those injured,” the senior officer said, citing the clashes as one of the key reasons for cancelling routine leave for all police personnel.