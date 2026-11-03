How a bike outside salon led to Delhi Police-lawyers face-off, ACP’s suspension

The suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishta on Tuesday followed dramatic developments that began with a minor parking dispute outside a salon in North East Delhi. The parking row snowballed into a face-off between lawyers and cops, prompting the latter to stage a protest outside the Delhi police headquarters. And now, the senior police officer has been suspended.

Around 11 am on October 23, Sheetal Thakur and her husband, Rahul, found a bike blocking the entry to their salon in Rohtash Nagar. They asked the person who parked the two-wheeler to move it, and an altercation followed.

Sheetal’s sister Shweta Bhati said the biker told the couple, “This is not your father’s road.” She alleged that hours after the argument, a group of lawyers reached the salon, vandalised it and assaulted Sheetal, who is eight months pregnant.

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The family dialled the police helpline and then went to Shahdara police station to lodge a complaint. Shweta said they were asked to submit a written complaint, which they did.

Around the same time, she alleged, two lawyers entered the police station and started assaulting her husband Vijay and brother-in-law Rahul. She said police personnel tried to intervene, but the assault continued.

Shweta alleged that police registered a case on the lawyers’ complaint, but not on theirs. She said the investigating officer later called Vijay and Rahul to the police station. They went there but found a large group of lawyers. Shweta alleged this group misbehaved with the ACP and the Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Arun Kumar. Rahul and Vijay have not returned home since, she said. They said they have approached senior police officers for help. On Monday, when police personnel staged a protest at the headquarters in support of ACP Vashishta and SHO Kumar, Shweta and Sheetal reached there to express solidarity with the officers. They said the two officers had intervened to protect their family.

Sheetal said the CCTV footage of the police station should be examined to establish what happened. “The truth will come out once the footage is seen,” she said.

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Lawyers and police personnel were locked in a scuffle inside Shahdara police station Lawyers and police personnel were locked in a scuffle inside Shahdara police station

What lawyers say

According to the lawyers, an advocate, Lalit Bansal, suffered a head injury in a scuffle inside the police station on October 23. An FIR filed in this connection names Rahul, the salon owner, as accused.

According to the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi, the ACP and SHO assured lawyers that Rahul and the other accused of assault would be arrested. “On October 24, the advocates came to know that the persons concerned had not been arrested and had reportedly been released,” it said in a circular.

“When advocates approached the police station to express their concern regarding the handling of the matter… an incident involving ACP Manasvi Vashishta occurred. According to the account placed before the Committee, the ACP displayed his revolver and threatened and intimidated the advocates present,” the lawyers’ body said on Monday, announcing an indefinite strike till its demands, including the ACP’s suspension, are fulfilled.

Delhi Police personnel staged a protest outside the headquarters on Monday. Express photo by Abhinav Saha Delhi Police personnel staged a protest outside the headquarters on Monday. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

The police version

Following the face-off between lawyers and cops in the Shahdara police station on October 24, a case was registered against 15 to 20 lawyers for allegedly misbehaving with police officers, abusing them and obstructing government work. One of the lawyers, the complaint said, tried to pull the SHO by the hand.

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The case was based on a complaint by ACP Vashishta. According to the complaint, around 15-20 lawyers entered the SHO’s room on October 24 and misbehaved with the ACP and the SHO. The lawyers accused the police of accepting a bribe to release the accused in the assault case, the complaint said. The ACP tried to pacify them, saying the investigation was being conducted impartially and action would be taken, but the ruckus continued. The complaint accused the secretary of the Karkardooma Bar Association of calling the SHO “corrupt”.

During the altercation, one of the lawyers allegedly threatened to beat up the SHO and attempted to pull him by the hand. Another lawyer allegedly abused the police officers. As they left, the group allegedly told the ACP, “How long will you keep protecting them?” The ACP alleged that the lawyers’ conduct was an attempt to pressure the police investigation and obstruct officials from performing their duties.

A transfer order, and a police protest

On October 28, Delhi Police transferred ACP Vashistha and HO Kumar amid the lawyers’ protest. Vashistha was transferred to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children and Kumar to the security unit.

On November 2, about 150 Delhi Police personnel gathered outside the force’s headquarters to protest against the transfers. A delegation of police met Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and submitted five demands, including action against lawyers involved in the Shahdara incident, and FIRs against lawyers who indulge in “hooliganism”.

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Delhi Police said in a statement that the commissioner assured the protesting police personnel of prompt action to reinforce their morale. The protesters held placards reading, “vardi ka apmaan nahi sahenge” (we will not tolerate insult to the uniform). ACP Vashistha told the media that the protest was an “organic call”.

“We have taken a stand because it is necessary to raise our voice against the hooliganism that the police are facing and the security problems arising inside police stations. Some people are engaging in hooliganism; they are not just our enemies but enemies of society as a whole,” he said.

“We have placed our demands before the police commissioner. He gave us the meeting we requested. However, as we had expected, not many people got the opportunity to speak openly. Nevertheless, we have conveyed our demands to him, and they are being discussed,” Vashistha said after the meeting.

A woman police officer at the protest questioned the alleged pressure lawyers exert on police personnel. “We will always stay in discipline, but the person in front should also be in discipline. Are we here just to facilitate lawyers? They want VVIP treatment and want to bypass investigation. They put pressure on us through strikes. Why are we getting threats even when we are doing things according to procedure?” she said.

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A 2019 redux

This is not the first time Delhi Police personnel have hit the protest path against lawyers. In 2019, over 2,000 police personnel and their family members had gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters to protest attacks on policemen by lawyers, after an incident over a parking dispute at Tis Hazari Court.

At least 20 police personnel and several advocates were injured in the parking dispute in November 2019. Police personnel holding placards that read, “We are human in police uniforms”, “We are not punching bags” and “Protectors Need Protection”, had then urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honour of the uniform. Seven years later, another parking dispute has reignited a police-lawyers face-off in the national capital.