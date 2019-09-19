Delhi Police launches new one-stop app

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Wednesday launched ‘Tatpar’ app, developed by the Delhi Police to facilitate delivery of citizen-centric services. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other senior government and police officers were present at the launch at India Gate.

“The app integrates functions of all websites and mobile applications of Delhi Police, as well as over 50 other services. Through the app, citizens can navigate the nearest police station, prepaid taxi booth, etc. The user will be provided with directions as well as contact details of the SHO concerned,” Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. The app will also have an SOS button.

According to police, multiple units of Delhi Police have developed web and mobile-based applications over the last three years to facilitate delivery of citizen-centric services. “These apps, however, were required to be installed separately by the intending user,” said an officer.