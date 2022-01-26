Delhi Police launches e-FIR system for house theft, burglary

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has launched an e-FIR application system for registration of house theft and burglary online to save the time of the public. Currently, there is a similar system of lodging e-FIR in case of theft of vehicles, simple theft and non-cognisable report, which was launched by the former police chief B S Bassi in 2015.

In an order on Tuesday, Asthana states: “Series of web applications have been developed by Delhi Police for total transformation of the system to enable the complainants to register to FIR and receive a copy of the same instantly, without going to a police station. An e-FIR application for registration of theft cases is being activated for registration of e-FIR in the crime categories of house theft and burglary from January 26, 2022. This activation will make the lives of citizens simpler, through hassle-free registration, facilitate speedy investigation and systematic documentation.”

The order subject mentioned addendum to standing order no 443/2016, activation of e-FIR module for house theft and burglary.

Explaining the objectives of activation of the application, Asthana further states: “Immediate online lodging of the FIR for the property stolen in Delhi through web facilitates investigation officers to complete investigation steps and documentation and timely disposal of cases to reduce pendency at police stations and courts.”

The work on the online FIR application has been going on for the past several months and technical and legal aspects have been discussed with the concerned departments. In a recent evening meeting, the commissioner asked the special commissioner of police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava and joint commissioner of police (cyber and technology) Prem Nath to examine if the offence of burglary or house theft can be added in the crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS) module so that such cases can also be registered through e-FIRs.

Asthana also states: “The activation of the application will be implemented on the occasion of Republic-Day, 2022 celebrations for creating a facility to register online FIRs in house theft and burglary. The application will apply a section of law for the registration of FIR with the combination of choices in dropdown menu for the place of incident, type of incident, time of incident, number of suspects etc..”

The citizens can lodge e-FIR on three conditions, Asthana said: “Offence should have been committed within the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi, accused should not be known to the complainant or caught red-handed, and no one should have been injured or Medico legal case (MLC) made in the incident.”

Asthana also explained the duties of investigation officers of the concerned area police station and directed all the investigation officers (IO) to contact the complainant within 24 hours, conduct a proper investigation, inform senior officers, and update the complainant with the progress of the cases from time to time. “Asthana has also directed all the deputy commissioners of police to ask their division and beat officers to meet with the complainant to e-FIRs within 24 of the registration of e-FIR. This will enhance the satisfaction level of the general public,” an officer said.