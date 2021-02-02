Metal batons distributed to cops, Delhi Police seeks explanation

A day after Shahdara district police distributed 60 lance-like metal batons to police personnel in their district, senior officials from Delhi Police Headquarters Tuesday asked them to rollback the decision to use them as anti-riot equipment and wait for their approval.

A senior police officer said 60 sword-like metal batons were distributed in Shahadara district on Monday to protect themselves from rioters armed with swords. “The decision to use the metal baton was taken after many security personnel were injured by protesters armed with swords during their recent clashes with the police,” an officer said.

However, after some pictures of the police personnel of the Shahdara district holding the metal baton were shared on social media on Monday afternoon, senior officials at Delhi Police Headquarters asked officials to withdraw the decision to distribute the batons immediately. “The decision to use these batons was taken by the Shahdara district police and now they have been asked by the PHQ to explain the reason for procuring them. They have also been asked to take approval before distributing them,” an officer said.