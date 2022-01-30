Delhi Police launches keyboard that records Hindi, Urdu words

In a bid to help police personnel lodge FIRs and update case diaries easily, the Delhi Police introduced a phonetic keyboard with a voice-typing feature that records Hindi and Urdu words.

Police said the feature will help personnel and complainants, who use Hindi, record their statements and facts. The feature has been added to the Crime Criminal & Networking Systems (CCTNS) software that is used by police to file FIRs, write case diaries and submit chargesheets.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said, “The investigating officers (IOs) faced difficulty in typing in Hindi and translating statements. With the new feature, the IOs can speak and record their work through the keyboard. Earlier, Hindi typists or data entry operators were also used and the work was difficult and not 100% accurate. Also, the system didn’t accept Hindi script.”

The technology has been developed by Muktesh Chander, Special CP (Technology and Implementation) and is AI-based. It has a dictionary of traditional Hindi and Urdu words that are often used by police and courts.

“The system catches new Hindi and Urdu words as well and stores the same for the database. The dictionary will update itself. It has improved speed and accuracy,” said the officer.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana approved the technology and started a pilot project in all police stations in New Delhi and the North district of the Delhi Police.

The IOs and other duty officers will be trained to use the voice feature and Hindi-typing keyboard to lodge FIRs and update their diaries.