Delhi police record 37% jump in crime at railway stations

Cases of snatching, theft and kidnapping saw a significant rise at Delhi’s railway stations this year, said officials on Monday. The Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force recorded a total of 1,714 cases from January to October this year, a 37 per cent surge in crimes from last year.

According to police data, 68 cases of theft and 12 cases of kidnapping were reported this year as compared to 44 theft cases and 6 kidnapping cases in 2020. As many as 1,556 e-FIRs were registered online for theft and 17 cases of motor vehicle theft were also reported from the railway stations.

Police said they have increased deployment with the RPF and have witnessed a spike in the number of passengers after Covid-induced lockdown restrictions have been eased.

“There’s a surge in cases but the conviction rate has also gone up. In October this year, we had already solved 32 per cent of cases of theft and snatching at railway stations. Last year, the force solved around 25-28 per cent of total cases,” said a Delhi Police officer deployed in Railway police.

Over 30 individuals and gangs were also arrested by the Railway police for allegedly smuggling illegal arms, drugs and other substances in trains. Police said 91 per cent of cases under Arms and NDPS Act have been solved by them. Last year, however, only 13 such cases were reported.

“We have scanners and cameras that are installed at all railway stations to detect illegal substances and even suspicious movement. We also screen passengers for Covid at the railway stations. More cases are being reported with the help of online services,” said the officer.