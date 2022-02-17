Delhi Police arrest duo from Jharkhand over ‘cheating people online’

The Delhi Police arrested two fraudsters from Jharkhand who allegedly posed as executives from a travel company and duped a man of Rs 4.7 lakh.

The accused, identified as Abhishek Kumar and Raju Ansari, used a screen-mirroring monitoring app to get the personal details of the victim and then transferred the money from his bank account. The police have traced eight bank accounts, with Rs 85 lakh in them, that were being used by the accused. They have also recovered an iPhone 12 and a gold bar from them.

The duo was arrested on Wednesday from Jharkhand’s Dumka district.

On January 7, the complainant approached the police saying that he encountered the fraudsters while looking for the customer care number of a travel website. He called on the number and was asked to fill an online form and download an app called Anydesk. The accused then directed the man to send a text message after which Rs 4.78 lakh was deducted from his account

R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said, “Our team tracked the mobile number used by the accused but it was off. We then started tracking the bank transactions. The accused was using the money on different applications such as MakeMyTrip, Flipkart, Equitas Bank, Big Bazaar etc.”

The investigating team also found that the accused had recently purchased a gold bar and an iPhone 12. The police found their address and conducted raids in Jharkhand.

During interrogation, Abhishek confessed that he was the mastermind and had uploaded his mobile number on Google Ads as a customer care executive. He then posed as executives from Flipkart, MakeMyTrip and several airlines to dupe people.

“The accused used a screen-mirroring app and asked the victims to install it to collect information. After getting the bank account details, he initiated a transaction and deducted the money,” the DCP added.