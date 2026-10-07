Ahead of CJP’s October 10 protest, Delhi Police puts 2,800 ‘criminals’ on radar

The Delhi Police had identified 2,800-odd people with a criminal background who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party’s July protests against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar. Efforts are on to ensure none of them reach Delhi on October 10, senior officials told The Indian Express.

The CJP has announced that the ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ protest, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, will start on October 10.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, all those with criminal antecedents who were spotted by the Facial Recognition System (FRS) during the July protests will be tracked by their local police stations.

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“Permission to protest has not been granted yet. So police stations will track if people with a history of serious offences, especially the ones who came last time, are heading towards the protest site. The idea is to not let them come here and disrupt law and order in the area,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

At least 2,873 people with criminal records had been flagged by the FRS: 989 of them were accused in heinous cases, 101 named in murder cases, and at least 42 were involved in two or more murders.

The Indian Express reported that at least 25 of them, accused of serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape and child abuse, were even supposed to be in jail.

Students told to keep away

Apart from tracking criminals, police are also looking to ‘inform’ students that any assembly on October 10 in the New Delhi area would be unlawful, said a senior police officer.

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Public meetings with members of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) in areas with dense student populations are usually a regular feature. Now, a senior officer said, PG owners are specifically being made aware of the law and order situation in the capital in these meetings.

“We are asking PG owners to inform students that Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in the New Delhi district. So any protest in the area is illegal and students should be considerate of that,” said a senior cop.

Focus on city borders

The border areas are also a focus for the Delhi Police. Another senior officer told The Indian Express that police will be on a lookout for ‘large’ groups of people who are looking to enter Delhi before Saturday.

The main focus areas will be the Uttar Pradesh border, which touches East Delhi and Shahdara, Haryana border, which touches Dwaraka, and the Rajasthan border, which touches Southwest Delhi.

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“Any mass movement will be tracked through borders. We will be putting up barricades for checks on routes going towards New Delhi, so that large groups of people don’t assemble,” said a senior police officer.

Earlier in the day, Saurab Das, co-convener of the CJP, reached Parliament Street police station to submit a letter saying they have the right to protest at the designated site at Jantar Mantar.

Das, along with All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, held a press conference at the Press Club of India in the afternoon where they announced a joint call to citizens to gather at Jantar Mantar to “save the democracy of the country”.

Speaking to the media, Das said he did not seek permission from the Delhi Police but informed them that they would hold a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and CEC Kumar.