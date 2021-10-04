Delhi Police issues traffic advisory amid protests in Lakhimpur Kheri

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Monday due to the ongoing protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

According to Noida traffic officials, the movement of vehicles was diverted from the Noida DND border towards Chila Border due to an increase in barricading by Delhi Police.

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory for commuters to not travel through Sarai Kale Khan due to the closure of NH 24 and NH 9 in light of farmer protests. The travelers have been asked to take the Anand Vihar route for Ghaziabad and DND for Noida. Police have been asked to carry out intensive checking at other UP border points.

At protests sites including the Singhu, Ghazipur candle marches and vigils are being taken out to express solidarity with the dead farmers.

On Sunday, four farmers were among eight persons killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash.

Following the incident, farm leaders called for the “arrest of the Minister and his son” who, they said, was driving one of the SUVs. They called for a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and said they would hold protests in all districts Monday to demand punishment for the guilty.