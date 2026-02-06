‘Paid promotion’: Delhi Police reacts to viral videos claiming girls going ‘missing’ in national capital

Videos have been going viral claiming girls in Delhi are going missing.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 12:56 PM IST
delhi police missing girls delhiDelhi Police called it 'paid promotion'
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi Police on Friday issued a clarification around the surge in videos talking about missing girls in Delhi, calling ita “paid promotion”, done for “monetary gains”.

Taking to X, the official handle of Delhi Police said, “After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won’t be tolerated, and we’ll take strict action against such individuals.”

Videos, citing Delhi Police data, that 807 people, including children, have gone missing in the Capital between January 1 and 15 are going viral on social media, creating panic and fear. Police on Thursday clarified that there is “no cause for panic or fear”, as the figures actually reflect a decline compared to the same period in previous years.

An analysis of the data shows that not only the total number of people who have gone missing has not changed much over the last three years — 1,684 people went missing in January 2024, followed by 1,786 in 2025 and 1,777 this January — the number of children reported missing in the Capital has also not witnessed an alarming change, The Indian Express had reported.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
When rivals speak the same language: Why CPM, BJP sound alike on the minority question in Kerala
Why CPM, BJP sound alike on minority question in Kerala
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement