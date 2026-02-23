Exclusive: Delhi Police chargesheet links ISIS suspects to radical content; alleges plot to target top RSS, BJP leaders

The Delhi Police Special Cell has claimed that two suspected Islamic State (ISIS) operatives and their three associates were “influenced by radical material” from controversial preacher Zakir Naik and Pakistan-based clerics Maulana Tariq Masood, Maulana Tariq Jameel, Dr Israr Ahmed, and Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, and were planning attacks on senior political leaders.

In the chargesheet, submitted before a court earlier this month, the New Delhi Range of the Special Cell claimed that the group discussed possible assassinations of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and a top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary.

The officer said the chargesheeted include Ashhar Danish, 23, a native of Bokaro in Jharkhand; Aaftab Nasir Qureshi, 25, of Kalyan in Maharashtra, and Sufiyan Abubkar Khan, 20, of Thane; Kamran Qureshi alias Samar Khan, 27, from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh; and Mohd Huzaif Yaman, 20, a resident of Nizamabad in Telangana.