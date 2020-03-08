Delhi: Couple with IS links detained from Jamia Nagar, was inciting anti-CAA protests

The couple was arrested from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar for instigating anti-CAA protests. (Source: ANI) The couple was arrested from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar for instigating anti-CAA protests. (Source: ANI)

A couple from Kashmir with alleged links to the Khorasan module of the Islamic State were detained from southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar by Delhi Police on Sunday.

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said the couple, identified as Jahanjeb Sami and wife Hina Bashir Beg, was apparently instigating anti-Citizenship Act protests in Delhi and was trying to exploit the ongoing situation.

“The husband-wife duo, who were identified as Jahanjeb Sami and Hina Bashir Beg, were instigating anti-CAA protests in the area,” DCP (special cell) Pramod Kushwaha said. The Islamic State – Khorasan Province is the Afghanistan-based affiliate of IS.

The couple was detained in an early morning operation after inputs were shared by the Intelligence Bureau. A probe is underway and several agencies are questioning them, a senior official said.

Jamia and the neighbouring Shaheen Bagh in national capital’s Okhla have been witnessing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act for over three months now. The uproar began after alleged police attacks on the students of Jamia Millia University on the night of December 15, 2019.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014. It has become controversial largely because it excludes Muslims.

(More details awaited)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd