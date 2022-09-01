Delhi Police invokes UAPA to check gangsters’ free run

In a first in the national capital, the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked against several gangsters, including those accused of killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Typically, the Act is used in terror cases or incidents that threaten the national integrity.

Delhi Police officials are coordinating with their National Investigation Agency (NIA) counterparts after getting directions from the Home Ministry to take strict action against the gangsters who are in touch with several banned outfits and planning to execute targeted killings in India, it is learnt.

The UAPA has been invoked against Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar as well as members of their rival gangs – Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet alias Budha — besides absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda. This comes after Delhi Police’s Special Cell received information that members of both gangs were procuring illegal weapons from outside the country to execute targeted killings in Delhi and other states.

Two FIRs have been registered under same sections 18 (punishment for conspiracy),18-B (punishment for recruiting of any person or persons for terrorist act), and 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA, and IPC 120-B (criminal conspiracy) by two different units of the Special Cell. Two ACP-rank officers are the investigation officers in the cases.

The first FIR was registered on the basis of inputs received by the Special Cell from sources, informing them about Bishnoi and his associates – Goldy Brar, Vikram Brar, Kala Jathedi, Jasdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Lakhbir Singh Landa – running their operations from different jails in India as well as from Canada, Dubai and Pakistan. “They are procuring high-end weapons from outside the country and planning to start targeted killings. Bishnoi is also associated with absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda,” the FIR states.

Investigation into the murder of Moosewala also shed light on the extensive crime network of Bishnoi, which extends all the way to Pakistan. Police found that Rinda, learnt to be based across the border, had earlier hired Bishnoi’s men to eliminate a Shiv Sena senior leader, a plan that was shelved due to heavy security, but he later asked them to execute an RPG attack on the state police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 10 this year.

“Bishnoi and Rinda had met while they were housed together in a Punjab jail. We also found that Priyavrat alias Fauzi, the alleged main shooter in the murder of Moosewala, received a consignment of weapons sent from Pakistan via drone. The consignment included eight grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, nine electric detonators and an AK-47. The weapons were a contingency plan in case they failed to shoot Moosewala,” police sources said.

The other FIR was registered against Bishnoi’s rival gang and mentions Armenia-based gangster Gaurav Padial alias Lucky Padial, who leads the Davinder Bambiha gang since latter’s death in a police encounter in 2016. It also names Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chaudhary, the alleged conspirators behind the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera in Mohali on August 7, 2021; Baba Dhala alias Gurvinder, Bhupi Rana, Neeraj Bawania and Sunil alias Tillu Tajapuriya.

Delhi Police are likely to take their (those named in the FIRs) transit remand and re-arrest them since many of them are already in jail. Both gangs, officers said, have orchestrated high-profile crimes. For instance, the recent Rohini courtroom shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed was allegedly planned by the Bambiha gang and allies.