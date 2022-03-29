Court initiates proceedings against Delhi Police SI for fabricating false evidence

A sessions court has said an investigating officer (IO) of the Delhi Police fabricated evidence against a man accused of assaulting an official and asked a lower court to initiate proceedings against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri passed the order on March 26 directing a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate to initiate proceedings against sub-inspector Vivek Tomar under section 193 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which provides punishment for giving or fabricating false evidence for the purpose of being used at any stage of a judicial proceeding.

In this case, a man, Ossama Raza, was accused of assaulting a public official. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Govindpuri police station. During arguments for bail, the lawyer for the accused submitted that the “weapon of offence, a knife, was purportedly recovered from the possession of accused Ossama Raza but as per video recording available with him, the knife was in actual recovered from the possession of co-accused Anas Khan and that IO fabricated false evidence, in this case, to trap accused.”

When the court asked the IO, he admitted that according to the video clip, the knife seized in the present case was recovered from Khan.

“All the above facts clearly show that IO has fabricated false evidence for the purpose of being used in judicial proceedings which is a serious matter and casts a shadow of doubt on the investigation conducted in the present matter,” said the court.

The court also dismissed the bail application of Raza. “Release of accused on bail at this stage will send the wrong signal in society and will also lower the morale of public servants.”