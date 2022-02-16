Delhi Police to introduce ‘Smart Card Arms License’

The Delhi Police Licensing unit has decided to replace the existing arms license booklet with a ‘Smart Card Arms License’.

JCP (licensing unit) Dr O P Mishra said, “We have decided to replace the bulky arms license booklet with a smart card on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Delhi Police and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava. Our Delhi Police has become the first police organization in the country to introduce smart card arms licenses. The smart card is easy to carry and has inherent security features. It will be printed in house after verification of data of arms license holders.”

“The smart card license will initially be issued to licensees at the time of availing various services. In the meantime, licensees willing to get a smart card license are also advised to provide details in the prescribed proforma which can be downloaded from the website http://www.delhipolicelicensing.gov.in. Detailed schedule for collection of smart cards will be issued separately in due course of time. Licensees will be informed individually through email as well as SMS as soon as the smart card is ready,” he added.

The smart card will also be integrated with the ‘e-Beat book’ through ‘shastra mobile app’ for effective policing, the officer said.