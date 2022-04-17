‘If police had not intervened, more persons would have been injured’: Cop who sustained bullet injury during Jahangirpuri violence

Updated: April 17, 2022 9:10:40 pm
If the police would not have placed themselves between both sides, many more people would have been injured, said sub-inspector Meda Lal Meena, who sustained a bullet injury during the violence at Jahangirpuri on Saturday.
Meena (50), who has been with the Delhi Police since 1993, was one of seven police personnel who were injured in the violence that broke out during a shobha yatra in the area on Saturday evening. He sustained a bullet injury in his left forearm.
“The rally had started around 4.30 pm, and they had gone around other blocks of Jahangirpuri. They were moving forward with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans when they reached the C block mosque around 6 pm. I was at the back, so I don’t know what the cause was, but there was a confrontation and fighting. Those of us at the back came forward, intervened and separated both groups,” he said.
He said people in the yatra were moved towards G block and residents of C block were kept on their side, while police stationed themselves in the middle at Kushal Chowk. “It had become peaceful again, but then after around 10 minutes, people came rushing with swords and rods and stone pelting started. Around 8-10 rounds were fired and I was injured then,” he claimed.
He said this was the third yatra that had been taken out on Saturday, and that he was present there from around 2 pm. “If police would not have placed themselves in the middle, a lot more people would have been injured. Koi kisi se kam nahi hota,” he said.
