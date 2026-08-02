Delhi Police intensify checks on second-hand car dealers ahead of Independence Day

At least 12 people were killed in the blast near Red Fort last year. (File Photo)

With just a couple of weeks left before this year’s Independence Day, the Delhi Police have directed their officers to keep a close watch on the second-hand car trade.

The directive came during a meeting chaired by Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on Saturday, wherein Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Anil Shukla briefed officers on the security arrangements.

During the briefing, station house officers were instructed to conduct special drives to verify the documentation of second-hand vehicles being sold by used-car dealers, sources said.

An official source said that verification of the second-hand car business is not a new exercise, but special emphasis has been placed on it following the Red Fort blast last year. The alleged use of a second-hand car in the incident was specifically mentioned during the briefing, and officers were instructed to ensure that all vehicle documentation is in order. A second-hand Hyundai i20 allegedly used in the attack had changed hands multiple times without the ownership being officially transferred.