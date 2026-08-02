Delhi Police intensify checks on second-hand car dealers ahead of Independence Day

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With just a couple of weeks left before this year’s Independence Day, the Delhi Police have directed their officers to keep a close watch on the second-hand car trade.
The directive came during a meeting chaired by Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on Saturday, wherein Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Anil Shukla briefed officers on the security arrangements.
During the briefing, station house officers were instructed to conduct special drives to verify the documentation of second-hand vehicles being sold by used-car dealers, sources said.
An official source said that verification of the second-hand car business is not a new exercise, but special emphasis has been placed on it following the Red Fort blast last year. The alleged use of a second-hand car in the incident was specifically mentioned during the briefing, and officers were instructed to ensure that all vehicle documentation is in order. A second-hand Hyundai i20 allegedly used in the attack had changed hands multiple times without the ownership being officially transferred.
Officers were also directed to ensure that stolen vehicles are not being sold through second-hand dealers.
Delhi has hundreds of second-hand car dealers, many of whom are yet to be regularised by the government, the sources added.
As part of the anti-terror preparedness, police officers were also instructed to keep a close watch on individuals facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other criminals who are currently out on bail.
Sources said this was the first formal interaction between Kumar and SHOs since he assumed charge last month.
During the meeting, Kumar advised officers to strengthen public-centric and community policing in their respective jurisdictions. He asked officers to regularly engage with residents, including senior citizens and members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), to improve public outreach and confidence.
On Friday, Kumar had appreciated the force for the handling of the recent Cockroach Janta Party protest that left over 100 police personnel injured.
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