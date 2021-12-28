Delhi Police sub-inspector’s son stabbed to death in Faridabad

A Delhi Police sub-inspector’s son was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbours after an altercation over the cleaning of a drain near his house in Faridabad on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Nagar (26), a resident of Tigaon village. His father is a sub-inspector (SI) with the Delhi Police, said the police.

The incident was reported around 5 pm on Monday. The victim, the police said, had an argument about the cleaning of a drain and the flow of drainage water outside his house with six people from his neighbour’s family, following which they stabbed him with a knife.

A police officer said: “The victim suffered four stab wounds in his chest, abdomen and hand. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Six people from one family have been booked for murder.”

The body was sent to a civil hospital for a postmortem Monday night.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said: “A case has been registered under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) at Tigaon police station and a probe is on. Crime branch teams and local police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.”