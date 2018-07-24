Delhi Police hold cricket match to salve Trilokpuri’s communal wounds

The match was organised at Yamuna Khadar, 3 km from Trilokpuri. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha) The match was organised at Yamuna Khadar, 3 km from Trilokpuri. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

Shahruk Malik, 20, was declared man of the match for scoring 56 runs and taking five wickets. While his effort couldn’t help his team win the match, he hopes the game did help reduce the sense of mistrust among the youth of Trilokpuri.

A three-hour-long match, with each side bowling 10 overs, was organised by the Delhi Police to bridge the gap between the youth of two communities, following a communal flare-up last week.

The match was organised at Yamuna Khadar — three kilometres from Trilokpuri — between the Tigers Trilokpuri and ICC Cricket Club.

Both teams had players from both communities, belonging to different blocks in Trilokpuri.

Several of these blocks have witnessed stone pelting incidents over the past four years, with a month-long curfew being imposed after the October 2014 violence.

After last week’s clash, seven men, between the ages of 18 and 27, were arrested for indulging in rioting.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Pankaj Singh said the match was organised to engage the youth of Trilokpuri.

“Unemployment and too much free time has youngsters fighting over petty issues. Sports activities will keep them engaged and also end the sense of mistrust among them,” said Singh, adding that they plan to hold more such matches in the coming months.

Batting first, ICC Cricket Club gave their rivals a target of 110 runs in 10 overs. Tigers Trilokpuri lost the match by 17 runs. The second-highest scorer, with 40 runs, was Nitin from ICC Cricket Club.

“Sports is the best way of maintaining harmony. Such activities develop a sense of team spirit and if people from different blocks and religions play together, a situation like the one that developed on Thursday would never occur,” said Mohammad Nadeem (22), a resident of Block 27 who works in a private company in Noida, and was part of Tigers Trilokpuri.

Trilokpuri has 36 blocks, with a diverse population. In the past, the Aman Committee in the area has organised badminton and football matches. This is the first time a cricket match was held.

“We could not organise cricket matches because of the lack of good grounds in the area. If the administration helps us, we can keep organising them in the future,” said Ravi Saxena, Aman Committee member.

Although the match ended on a friendly note, with the DCP giving medals to all participants, police personnel continue to be deployed to avoid any tension in the area.

Over two dozen personnel were deployed near Block 20, from where the clashes started on Thursday.

