Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

45 people, including 9 minors, killed in 2019 Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi Police tells HC

The building premises were ‘very crowded’ and though there were seven power connections, ‘an industrial electrical connection was deliberately not taken’, the Delhi Police status report said.

Delhi: 35 dead as fire breaks out at Anaj mandi, rescue operation underwayA fire broke out in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi feet road. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
45 people, including 9 minors, killed in 2019 Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi Police tells HC
The Delhi Police informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that 45 people, including nine minors, died in the 2019 fire at a building in Anaj Mandi, the activities carried out in the building were illegal, and the accused who owned and managed the building had criminally neglected its upkeep.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad were informed by the Delhi Police through its status report of January 10 that during the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had made the “premises very crowded which resulted in huge fatalities”. The status report also revealed that “seven power connections were taken in the premises as heavy machines were being run”, however, “an industrial electrical connection was deliberately not taken”.

The high court was hearing a plea moved by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan through its counsel Prabhsahay Kaur, claiming that several minors were among the people reported dead, injured or missing in the incident. The high court in December 2019 had issued notice to the Centre and state governments of Bihar and Delhi on the plea which alleges that the death of child labourers in the Anaj Mandi fire took place due to the “lackadaisical and apathetic” approach of the authorities concerned.

The report further states that the investigation has revealed that the accused criminally neglected the upkeep of the building, especially the electric layout, and highly inflammable material was stored/used. The Delhi Police status report relied on a fire department report to corroborate that the “material involved in fire included plastic toys, rexine rolls” etc. and the “building was neither properly ventilated nor compartmented and did not have any fire safety arrangements, where too many occupants were working and residing”.

The status report says four accused, Rehan, Mohd. Suhail, Furkan and Imran were arrested and booked under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 79 (exploitation of child employee) of the Juvenile Justice Act. A chargesheet has been filed in the matter which is presently under trial.

Kaur submitted on Wednesday that although the Delhi police registered an FIR, they did not invoke the law against child labour and that the Delhi police have confirmed the presence of children in the list of deceased persons. The Delhi government counsel said that the law against child labour is a social welfare legislation and the authorities should perform a proactive role in its enforcement. After hearing the parties, the high court said that it will pass appropriate orders.

On December 8, 2019, a fire broke out at a five-storey residential building with illegal manufacturing units at North Delhi’s Anaj Mandi.

In a previous hearing, Kaur had argued that there was a “complete lack of commitment on the part of the government to implement the Delhi Action Plan for total abolition of child labor” and sought an inquiry into trafficking and child labour.

The NGO also asked authorities to “rehabilitate, compensate and recover minimum wages of the child labour at Anaj Mandi establishments” and to seal establishments, units or factories where child labour is found.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 11:26 IST
