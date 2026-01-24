Delhi Police on high alert ahead of Republic Day, issue orders to prevent graffiti

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha is learnt to have directed all units to intensify patrolling and maintain heightened vigilance around key iconic buildings, public places, and government offices to prevent any ‘graffiti incidents’ in the national capital.
The directive follows previous instances where prominent walls in the city were defaced with motivated graffiti, prompting security agencies to adopt a policy of zero tolerance ahead of national events.
Security arrangements have been specially strengthened in New Delhi, Central, and North districts – areas that house Parliament, Red Fort, India Gate, and several other high-security and symbolic locations. “All officers have been specifically directed not to share copies of Republic Day arrangements or other sensitive details on WhatsApp or any social media platforms,” a senior police officer said.
The directive is part of an extensive security plan in the run-up to the Republic Day parade on January 26, which draws large public gatherings and the movement of dignitaries. “A meeting was held earlier this month at Delhi Police headquarters to review the arrangements, attended by all senior officers,” said a senior official.
During the three-hour meeting, detailed instructions were issued to local police and control room units to strengthen patrolling in and around Metro stations, bus terminals, flyovers, and prominent government or heritage buildings–especially in New Delhi, North, and Central districts. “Surveillance and coordination with civic authorities have been stepped up to ensure no defacement of public property or suspicious activity goes unnoticed,” the officer said.
Security personnel have also been briefed to monitor social media for posts that may encourage graffiti-related protests or acts of vandalism. “In earlier years, followers of the designated ‘individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had made graffiti in key areas. We have directed increased presence and area domination in key stretches to prevent any such incidents,” another officer said.
At the meeting, all zonal in-charges were instructed to prepare contingency plans for their respective zones and review them with senior officers. “An ACP-rank officer should be nominated as contingency officer…The nominated officers must have sufficient personnel to handle any untoward situation independently,” the officer added.
