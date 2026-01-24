Delhi Police on high alert ahead of Republic Day, issue orders to prevent graffiti

Security arrangements have been strengthened in New Delhi, Central, and North districts – areas that house Parliament, Red Fort, India Gate, and other high-security locations.

google-preferred-btn
republic dayFull-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha is learnt to have directed all units to intensify patrolling and maintain heightened vigilance around key iconic buildings, public places, and government offices to prevent any ‘graffiti incidents’ in the national capital.

The directive follows previous instances where prominent walls in the city were defaced with motivated graffiti, prompting security agencies to adopt a policy of zero tolerance ahead of national events.

Security arrangements have been specially strengthened in New Delhi, Central, and North districts – areas that house Parliament, Red Fort, India Gate, and several other high-security and symbolic locations. “All officers have been specifically directed not to share copies of Republic Day arrangements or other sensitive details on WhatsApp or any social media platforms,” a senior police officer said.

The directive is part of an extensive security plan in the run-up to the Republic Day parade on January 26, which draws large public gatherings and the movement of dignitaries. “A meeting was held earlier this month at Delhi Police headquarters to review the arrangements, attended by all senior officers,” said a senior official.

During the three-hour meeting, detailed instructions were issued to local police and control room units to strengthen patrolling in and around Metro stations, bus terminals, flyovers, and prominent government or heritage buildings–especially in New Delhi, North, and Central districts. “Surveillance and coordination with civic authorities have been stepped up to ensure no defacement of public property or suspicious activity goes unnoticed,” the officer said.

Security personnel have also been briefed to monitor social media for posts that may encourage graffiti-related protests or acts of vandalism. “In earlier years, followers of the designated ‘individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had made graffiti in key areas. We have directed increased presence and area domination in key stretches to prevent any such incidents,” another officer said.

At the meeting, all zonal in-charges were instructed to prepare contingency plans for their respective zones and review them with senior officers. “An ACP-rank officer should be nominated as contingency officer…The nominated officers must have sufficient personnel to handle any untoward situation independently,” the officer added.

Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
twitter

Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
He criticised European allies for refusing similar measures while seeking a trade deal with India, as India-EU negotiations near completion.
EU refused to put tariffs on India over Russian oil for ‘big trade deal': Top Trump aide
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Live Blog
Advertisement