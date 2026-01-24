Delhi Police on high alert ahead of Republic Day, issue orders to prevent graffiti

Full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha is learnt to have directed all units to intensify patrolling and maintain heightened vigilance around key iconic buildings, public places, and government offices to prevent any ‘graffiti incidents’ in the national capital.

The directive follows previous instances where prominent walls in the city were defaced with motivated graffiti, prompting security agencies to adopt a policy of zero tolerance ahead of national events.

Security arrangements have been specially strengthened in New Delhi, Central, and North districts – areas that house Parliament, Red Fort, India Gate, and several other high-security and symbolic locations. “All officers have been specifically directed not to share copies of Republic Day arrangements or other sensitive details on WhatsApp or any social media platforms,” a senior police officer said.