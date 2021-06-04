Delhi Police help elderly woman, 65-year-son get Covid vaccine

An 81-year-old woman and her 65-year-old son, residents of South Delhi’s Pamposh Enclave, were helped by Delhi Police personnel to get the Covid-19 vaccine, after several calls to their relatives and neighbours for help went unanswered.

On Friday, the duo were taken in a CoviVan – used by Delhi Police to help senior citizens get medical treatment and other services during the pandemic – to get vaccinated.

A month ago, the elderly woman, Susheela Kaul, lost her husband, Basni Lal Kaul (91), to Covid-related complications. Police said Susheela and her son Gagan were left alone as their relatives and friends didn’t come forward to help due to fears of contracting the virus.

In a video released by police, Gagan said, “My father passed away on May 2. I contacted my neighbours and relatives to help us with the final rites, but nobody came… I suffered a lot during the pandemic. There’s no humanity left… Everyone told us there’s a curfew, but police would have allowed them to come for the cremation. They still didn’t come…”

Station House Officer Ritesh Kumar and his team got to know about the family and went to help them. They took Kaul’s body in an ambulance to the cremation ground and performed the last rites.

“Susheela has been bedridden for the last five years and Gagan is also old. Our team took care of them and cleaned their house. We later came to know that both of them were not vaccinated. This was risky,” said police.

Gagan is unmarried, and most of their family members live in other cities. The duo again tried contacting people to help them consult doctors and get vaccinated, but to no avail. Police stepped in again.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “The woman is unable to sit up and suffers from several ailments. Her son is also a senior citizen and wasn’t vaccinated. We asked doctors if the two could get the first dose of the Covid vaccine. After their approval, our beat officers took the duo in a CoviVan to a hospital and got them vaccinated. The doctors also did a health check-up and sent them home.”

Gagan said he is now in “regular touch” with the beat officers who take care of him and his mother.