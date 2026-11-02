‘Don’t behave like protesters’: Delhi Police faces protest within its own ranks

Tense moments unfolded outside Gate No. 1 of the Delhi Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Monday morning as around 80 personnel stood on the footpath and protested against the transfer of two police officers even as senior officers tried to persuade them to call it off.

DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma reached the spot soon after the personnel assembled and was seen speaking to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha — one of the officers who was transferred — urging him not to stage a protest.

Sharma asked the ACP and the other personnel to maintain the discipline expected of a police force and reminded them that they should not behave like protesters. He also requested some of the personnel to accompany him inside the PHQ but no one was ready. Protesters demanded a Sampark Sabha by the Commissioner.