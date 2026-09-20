Delhi Police head constable, wife found dead inside Narela flat

Police said prima facie it looks like a case of suspected murder and suicide.

A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot dead his wife before hanging himself in Outer North Delhi’s Narela on Saturday.

DCP Sobhit D Saxena identified the deceased as Head Constable Monu, around 40, posted in North District, and his 35-year-old wife, Meenu.

Police said they are probing, among other reasons, a domestic row that turned fatal. “The children have said that when they left home, their parents were fighting over cooking scrambled eggs… The exact manner in which the crime was committed and the motive behind the crime would only be clear after postmortem reports come in,” an officer said.

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The couple is survived by two children, a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, who were not home when the incident took place, police said.