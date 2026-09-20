Delhi Police head constable, wife found dead inside Narela flat

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A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot dead his wife before hanging himself in Outer North Delhi’s Narela on Saturday.
DCP Sobhit D Saxena identified the deceased as Head Constable Monu, around 40, posted in North District, and his 35-year-old wife, Meenu.
Police said they are probing, among other reasons, a domestic row that turned fatal. “The children have said that when they left home, their parents were fighting over cooking scrambled eggs… The exact manner in which the crime was committed and the motive behind the crime would only be clear after postmortem reports come in,” an officer said.
The couple is survived by two children, a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, who were not home when the incident took place, police said.
“When the children returned home, they found the door locked from inside. After their knocks went unanswered, neighbours gathered at the spot. They looked inside a window to find the father hanging and the mother lying in a pool of blood,” the officer said.
The DCP said police received a PCR call about the incident around 1 pm. “Inside the flat, two persons were found dead in the same room,” he added.
Police said prima facie it looks like a case of suspected murder and suicide. The bodies have been shifted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for postmortem examination.
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