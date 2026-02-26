Delhi Police head constable held for ED staff member’s murder: Duo fought last week too, families have history of disputes, say police

Two days after a Delhi Police head constable was arrested for the alleged murder of a staff member of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at a wedding in North Delhi’s Wazirabad, police said on Wednesday that the two men had a fight last week as well, after which a complaint had been lodged at a police station in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Pravesh, is posted with the traffic unit of the Delhi Police. He shot the victim — identified as Ashish, who was a member of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) of the ED — with his licensed pistol, police said.

MTS are Group C staff, along with others such as clerks, stenographers, and sepoys. Ashish was 30 years old, and belonged to Katkha village in Baghpat district, police said.

Police officers said that the families of the victim and the accused live in the same neighbourhood in the Baghpat village. Two of the head constable’s relatives have also been arrested, while a hunt is on to nab another, police said.

According to police, information was received at Wazirabad police station late on Monday night that a man, who had sustained a gunshot wound, had been taken to a hospital in Timarpur a few kilometres away by his younger brother Anuj. Doctors at the hospital had declared him dead.

In his complaint to police, Anuj said that he had gone to attend a neighbour’s wedding in Gulshan Vatika in Wazirabad, along with Ashish. He added that Pravesh was attending the wedding along with his brother Sandeep and brothers-in-law Vipin and Vikash.

According to police, the accused was dancing in the baraat procession when Ashish arrived. The accused asked him to leave, and fired a shot in the air to scare him away.

A scuffle followed, during which Pravesh shot Ashish in the chest. As he collapsed, Pravesh and the others fled the spot, police said, adding that some of the accused also sustained injuries in the scuffle.

Police officers said the two families have a history of disputes. Around three months ago, Pravesh had allegedly complained to the siblings’ father about a disagreement he’d had with Ashish, police sources said. Though that dispute was reportedly settled, Anuj alleged that Pravesh had continued to issue hostile threats to the brothers.